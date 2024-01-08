HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —Monday will mark one year since a shooting at a Madison County event venue that left two people dead and others injured. Many are still processing what happened that day.

Loved ones of Kaitlyn Jenkins and Quantasia Grant, the two women killed in that shooting, held a balloon release Sunday at the location where their lives were taken.

What happened that night changed the lives of many including Quantasia’s mother, Antionette Grant. It’s a day that causes renewed trauma for her family and she says losing her baby girl rocked her world in ways she never imagined.

“I can’t explain the pain that this has caused for me and my family,” Grant told News 19.

It was an emotional Sunday night for her family as they reflected on the shooting that killed their aspiring beauty artist a year ago. Grant also spoke on behalf of Kaitlyn Jenkins’ family.

“When this first happened, the nights were unexplainable for me. It’s that pain, the pain of losing your loved one it’s like someone is stinging your heart,” Grant said.

For Grant, losing her 20-year-old daughter as a result of gun violence is something she’s had a hard time understanding.

A 21st birthday party at Legacy Events Center in Huntsville turned deadly last January. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, over 300 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“Going to a birthday party and not returning home, can you imagine that?” Grant asked.

Ashton Elliot and DaMarcus Thompson were charged with two counts of felony reckless murder in the shooting deaths of the young women, but police say a group of juveniles were also responsible for firing shots that night.

Grant’s mother says senseless gun violence is the reason her daughter and Jenkins are no longer here and she feels their futures were unfairly taken.

Community leaders like Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton says he feels the shooting serves as a reminder of the importance of educating others about gun violence, lessons he says should be taught at a young age.

“It goes back to parents knowing where their children are, knowing what their children are doing,” Simelton said. “We must teach them, we must educate them on how to react to situations, we all have differences of opinion, but it does not have to turn violent.”

Although Legacy Events Center has since closed its doors, what happened there last year will forever live in the hearts of those impacted. Sunday’s balloon release in memory of the two victims is part of an effort to keep their names alive.

“We must put an end to gun violence, it’s senseless, there’s no reason I should be standing here,” Grant said. “We just try to find the strength to endure and move forward daily.”

Grant says both she and Jenkins’ mother are seeking justice in the case not only for their daughters but for the others who were also injured that night.

There’s no word on when a trial could start for the two men police say were responsible or when the suspects will be in court.