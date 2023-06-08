LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves is expected to hand down the sentence for Casey White Thursday, following his recent plea deal regarding his April 2022 escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

White is scheduled to appear in person at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing, which is set for 1 p.m.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told News 19 that White approached him to present the plea deal after the May 4 hearing. Connolly said White agreed to the maximum sentence for first-degree escape, life in prison, in exchange for the felony murder charge against him being dropped.

His escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center drew national attention due to the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Video surveillance from April 29, 2022, showed Casey White and Vicky White, the Assistant Director of Corrections at the time, getting into a patrol car that they would later ditch a few miles away in a parking lot.

A manhunt by the FBI, U.S. Marshals and authorities across the nation ensued for 11 days before it ended in Evansville, Ind. As officers were closing in on the pair during a car chase, Vicky White died by suicide, according to law enforcement officials.

The felony murder charge was based on the idea that Vicky White’s death occurred while Casey White was committing a crime – escaping from jail.

Casey White’s lawyers said after he accepted the deal that they were surprised by his decision to plead guilty to first-degree escape.

The plea agreement says that as a habitual offender, he is to be sentenced to life in prison. It also orders that he have no direct or indirect contact with Vicky White’s family.

News 19 crews inside the courtroom on May 4 said Casey White acknowledged and apologized to Vicky’s mother when entering his plea. He also said, “It wasn’t supposed to go that way,” and that the pair were in love. White said they planned to start a new life together after.

Casey White is already serving a 75-year prison sentence for burglary, robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder charges which stem from a 2015 standoff with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

However, this sentencing hearing is not the final day in court for Casey White. He has a capital murder trial set for Aug. 14 in connection to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

Connolly told News 19 on May 5 there has been no discussion of a plea in that case. Connolly said the jury pool is likely to be of similar size — 500-600 people — to what was planned for the felony murder case.

News 19 will have a crew at the courthouse and will provide updates as the hearing progresses.