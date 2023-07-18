FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Casey White, who drew national headlines for a jail escape and 11-day manhunt last spring, is scheduled to go on trial in August on a capital murder charge.

White is charged with the stabbing death Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville in October 2015.

Recently filed court documents show his attorneys are working on evidence that might point to where he was — or wasn’t — around the time Ridgeway was killed.

White’s attorneys asked Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves to approve

sending a subpoena to cell phone carrier T-Mobile for records related to a phone number used by White in 2015. The court granted the motion and the subpoena was sent out last Tuesday. July 11.



The company was given two weeks to provide the requested records, according to the order signed by the judge.

Ridgeway’s body was found on October 23, 2015, after a neighbor had requested a police welfare check. No one was charged in the case for nearly five years. In 2020, prosecutors said Casey White had sent a letter from prison, confessing to her killing. He was indicted on two counts of capital murder.

He was set to go on trial in the case last year, but he escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with jailer Vicky White on April 29, 2022. They were located by authorities in Indiana after 11 days on the run. Vicky White died by suicide, according to investigators, as law enforcement closed in on the pair. Casey White was captured and he pleaded guilty in June to escape in that case.

White’s capital murder trial is set for Aug. 14.

According to the court’s order, White’s lawyers are seeking call detail records and related cell tower locations. The subpoena seeks records dated to Oct. 21-23, 2015. Ridgeway was found dead on October 23. The defense says prosecutors have already obtained some phone records through a subpoena. The additional records being sought are aimed at aiding White’s defense, according to the defense request.

White is currently serving a 75-year sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility for an unrelated 2015 crime spree. He was sentenced to a life term for his 2022 jail escape. Prosecutors have taken the death penalty off the table in the Ridgeway case, but if he is convicted of capital murder he would automatically be sentenced to life with no chance of parole.