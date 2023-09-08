MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother was arrested after her child was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia at their school, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to a local school Thursday at 2 p.m. after school administrators found a child with what they believed to be drug paraphernalia. When they arrived, MPD officers contacted the child’s mother who agreed to let officers search her home.

According to the release, drugs were found inside the home leading to the arrest of Karla Frye, 40. The Department of Human Resources was contacted and the case was handed over to their agency.