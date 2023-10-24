JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bus driver for Jackson Middle School in Clarke County has been arrested and charged with DUI. According to Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor, on Tuesday, Oct. 17 officers made a traffic stop around 4:20 p.m. as the bus was returning to campus at the end of its route.

The driver, James Chaney, failed field sobriety tests, according to Chief Taylor.

According to Taylor, Chaney was transported to the Clarke County Jail, where he was asked to take a breath test to determine his blood alcohol level.

“Chaney consented to the test. The test result showed Chaney’s blood alcohol level to be .33. The legal limit in Alabama for a person operating a commercial vehicle, or bus, in Alabama is .02,” Chief Taylor said.

Chaney was charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment of the children on the bus.

