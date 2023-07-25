LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The teenager convicted of murdering his five family members, including three young children, nearly four years ago will not be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise said the court would hear testimony, saying there’s a “balancing test” that needs to be performed.

District Attorney Brian CT Jones offered victims to present their impact statements ahead of sentencing.

Mary Sisk’s brother, Douglas Prater said, “On September 1, 2019, I came home with gifts for everyone – including you, Mason. Instead of seeing the happiness on their faces, I had to put those gifts in caskets.”

Prater continued, “My family has suffered so much. We haven’t been able to rest for years because of what you did. You were accepted into our family. Since you were 4. I remember driving you to get video games, [and] basketball practice. You’re in our family photos and that’s all we have left to remember our family by. A whole family has been lost. I lost my sister Mary. She loved you, and you killed her.”

“Your Nanny,” Prater said, “…she chose you as a grandson. She passed away this past year and so your one supporter is gone.” Sisk swallowed very hard at this.

Mary Sisk’s sister Katie also spoke, saying, “Mary was about to start a Ph.D. with four kids. [Our] first time meeting [baby Colson] was in a casket.” She added, “Mason, your mom tried to leave your dad so many times. He would say ‘You can take the other but you can’t take Mason.'”

“Nanny never believed that it was you until the evidence was in front of her face,” Katie said pointedly at Mason. “How could her first grandson murder her family? She had a heart attack and later died from cardiac arrest.”

“I do not know if I will ever forgive you, but I do grieve the loss of you. The child Mason that I knew died the day you murdered them,” Katie concluded.

The State Chief Deputy District Attorney spoke following victim impact statements, saying, “He thought about what he did. He was resourceful. This was not something rash that happened in the heat of the moment. This was calculated and planned.”

He continued, “It’s hard to imagine circumstances more heinous or more catastrophic. These should be the safest places in the entire world for a child – in their beds, in their mothers’ arms. But for the Sisk children, that wasn’t the case.”

“There have been allegations that Mason was mistreated by John,” the deputy attorney said. “That may be true, except he took it out on his entire family. Documents show that [Sisk] was competent and showed no signs of mental illness. [He] cannot be rehabilitated.”

The deputy attorney said that based on those factors along with testimony/evidence presented, life in prison without the possibility of parole was recommended on all four counts.

Following a brief recess, the defense called Matt “Gator” Paddie, who Mason calls Uncle Gator. He says he met John Sisk in a motorcycle club around 2012/2013. The two developed a friendship and “became like family.”

“I never seen anything bad happen when I was around. The family seemed fine but I wouldn’t have allowed it anyway if I was around,” Gator explained. “Kids and women are two things I don’t play about.”

Gator described Mason as staying in his room a lot. “But when he came out, he played with him. He was a nerdy kid growing up. He was starting to grow into himself.”

Defense Attorney Shay Golden showed two pictures to Gator. In one photo, taken just days before their deaths, Mason and John are seen burying the younger kids in the sand on vacation.

Gator said he “didn’t sense any tension between Mason and his family,” but added that there was a bit of tension between John and Mary. He revealed that he does not believe that Mason committed the murders.

“I don’t believe he did it. I think there’s a little more to it somewhere. We’ll never know the truth.” He added, “How can I feel anger, I don’t know what happened. I cannot say that that man right there killed his family. I don’t know that. Everything was fine. So what transpired that night to make this happen? I don’t know. I can’t satisfy everyone.”

Gator looked to Mary’s family, saying, “I can’t turn my back on him. Mary wouldn’t want me to. I’m sorry y’all.” He was dismissed from the stand shortly after.

The defense continued by calling Lola Holladay, Mason’s girlfriend at the time of the murders, to the stand. She recounted what Mason had told her about his birth mother. “He told me that his birth mother used to lock him in bathrooms and leave. Then his dad got remarried.”

“He always played with his siblings, dressed up with his sister, did tea parties,” Lolay recalled. “He was scared to hold the baby because he was so small.”

Holladay said that Mason had warned her that if anything bad had happened, his uncle (Lance, John’s brother) had done it.

“The night of the murders he called me bawling. Hyperventilating. I couldn’t understand him. I had to calm him down,” Lola added. “I never believed that Mason did this. I thought that he lost his mind in jail being by himself. I never believed any of the messages he sent me from jail.”

The defense then called Charles Holladay, Lola’s father, to the stand. “He was very well-mannered, thoughtful,” he explained. “At one point I heard that Mason was being treated badly. Abused. [Lola] told me that he said ‘if something bad happened to his family that his uncle did it and he would take the blame.'”

Charles recalled being at the Sisk home once, saying “Within 45 minutes of being there I told my wife we needed to leave because I was going to be fighting him and his brother. During the visit he told a little girl (not his daughter) to ‘come lick his underarm and get in there real good’, I was appalled and we left.”

“It didn’t change how I viewed Mason, I felt sad for him and thought no one deserved that,” Charles Holladay said.

“The loss of his rights is absolutely minute compared to this crime – the loss of the victims,” he continued. “I’ve personally sat in a max five prison. If he’s not already bought and paid for when he gets off the bus, he will be immediately.”

In a sort of plea to the court, Charles said, “I’ve personally done time in a maximum security prison. Give him an inkling of hope that he can get out and change…I did.”

“When you come into prison with heinous charges, nobody will associate with you,” Charles continued. “It’s my understanding that the only people that will associate with him will take full advantage of him.”

“The glimmer of hope of getting out encouraged me to take steps towards my betterment as a person,” Charles said. “I don’t think admissions by a 14-year-old boy locked up 23 hours a day should hold any weight.”

“I don’t believe he did what he’s been convicted of doing,” Charles stated.

When the District Attorney confronted Charles, asking “Regardless of evidence, you don’t think Mason should be locked up forever, right?”

Charles responded, “I don’t think he should be locked up at all.”

Amanda River, John Sisk’s sister, was called to the stand next. “When Mason’s [biological] mom was sober, she was great. But she had a hard time staying that way. She wasn’t a part of Mason’s life very long.”

“Mason did weird things as a child,” Rivera said. “He would rock to soothe himself from a young age. He did it for years to cope.”

Mason Sisk, now 18, was found guilty in April of four counts of capital murder, one count for killing two or more people, one course of conduct in the 2019 deaths of his five family members. He was 14 at the time.

It took the jury less than two hours to deliberate, after hearing from 31 witnesses during the trial.

Sisk was convicted of shooting and killing John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, and his three siblings — 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after the incident that Mason Sisk had confessed to killing his parents and three siblings.

Under Alabama law, someone convicted of capital murder faces one of two possible sentences: life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Sisk turned 18 last Christmas, but for sentencing purposes, his age at the time of the offense is something the court will have to consider.

A handful of U.S. Supreme Court cases in the past 18 years changed how sentencing in cases like Sisk’s work.

Judge Wise will decide at a later date whether to sentence the teen to life in prison without parole or a lesser sentence where parole would be possible.