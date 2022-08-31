MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The convictions of a Pinson, Alabama, man found guilty of murdering his wife in 2018 were upheld on Aug. 26, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Trial evidence shows that 45-year-old Arthur Leon McKinney called 911 at 4:12 a.m. on July 22, 2018, to seek medical help for his wife he alleged fell in the shower.

Responding officers found McKinney’s wife, Robin Caudill, dead with “blood everywhere.”

Upon examination, a pathologist determined that Caudill’s cause of death was homicide, noting that she sustained multiple blunt force injuries.

Reporters with al.com wrote that, according to court records, McKinney used his fists and/or an extension cord, belt, hatchet and clothes iron to kill his wife.

The jury denied McKinney’s alleged story and found him guilty of murder.

McKinney was sentenced to 99 years in prison, which he sought to have reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals division handled this process and argued for the Alabama Court of Criminals Appeals to uphold McKinney’s conviction.

The court affirmed that conviction on Aug. 26, 2022.

Attorney Marshall says that although McKinney tried to cover up this crime, he could not avoid his sentence.

“Arthur McKinney murdered his wife in cold blood and attempted to cover up his crime,“ said Attorney General Marshall. “However, he could not escape justice and a 99-year prison sentence.”

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Laura Irby Cuthbert for her work. He also thanked Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and his staff for their assistance in defending the conviction.