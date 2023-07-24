CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was injured at Rock the South on Saturday night in what the Cullman Police Department is describing as an “assault.”

According to the CPD, a report is being filed regarding the “assault.” An investigation is underway. The department stated officers are relying on the public to identify those who were involved in it.

Rock the South organizers stated they are offering a $10,000 reward plus lifetime tickets to Rock the South for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the “physical assault.” A release from Rock the South identified the victim as Reid Watts.

The organizers mentioned they are working with local law enforcement to identify the perpetrators. They noted the CPD is reviewing all footage taken at Rock the South close to where the “physical assault” took place.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the CPD through its Facebook page.

