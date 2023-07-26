CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – The investigation into a fight at Rock the South on Saturday came to a close Wednesday. Cullman Police say they’re preparing warrants and hoping to announce arrests at a press conference Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the Cullman Police Department announced the arrests of William Joseph Vinson Jr., 20, of Harvest; Zachary Scott Taylor, 21, of Athens; and Chance Marcus Alan Starling, 20, of Toney. All three were charged with second-degree assault.

When you go to a music festival to see some of your favorite artists, you don’t expect to leave in an ambulance. That’s what happened to 18-year-old Reid Watts on Saturday night at Rock the South.

“The sheer severity meets the randomness of it, plus the video of it, just compounds it and makes it that much worse,” says Nathan Baugh, partner of Rock the South.

Rock the South says it hates that an event meant to be fun where people lift each other up became an awful experience for Watts, who was hospitalized that night.

“Rock the South, even when we started this thing back 10 or 11 years ago, it’s always been about community and it’s always been about taking care of our own,” Baugh said.

Rock the South says it’s been working with Cullman Police Department every step of the way trying to help solve this case, even offering a $10,000 reward and lifetime tickets to the people who help lead to a break in the investigation.

“It was not ‘Hey call us if you need us’, it was more ‘I’m going to tell you what we can provide and you continue to communicate via text or email if you need more, we’ll be happy to supply anything we can to put these cowards behind bars’,” Baugh said.

Rock the South says that crowds of up to 105,000 people make it impossible to avoid any fights breaking over over the three-day event. However, this is the first time a fight of this magnitude has happened. Rock the South says at least 200 law enforcement officers patrol the venue from uniformed officers to private security.

“The city, the county, anybody that’s ever been, would speak to the safety of this event,” Baugh said. “This was not a lack of law enforcement incident. There was so much law enforcement around the site, it was incredible.”

Cullman Police says it’s gotten some backlash on social media for not releasing any details of the investigation to this point.

“If you want to do it right, have all your ducks in a row, make sure everything is presentable in order to get these warrants, we want this done right for the victim’s sake and sometimes that does take time and we’re not going to release different details to the public until we have ours squared away here,” Cullman Police PIO Adam Clark said.

Cullman Police plan to release more details about the case Wednesday alongside the Cullman County District Attorney and Rock the South representative.