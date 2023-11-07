DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne woman is in jail and charged with drug and animal abuse charges.

Gabriella Salas, 20, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Friday after leaving her pets for over a week.

Empty food bowls and feces is what Daphne Police walked into at Salas’ house on Windsor Drive Friday after a family member called for a welfare check.

Daphne Police Public Information Officer Heather DeAngelo said officers were able to enter the house.

“When they were able to enter the house, a family member allowed them in,” DeAngelo said. “They were able to see that there were piles of feces, open garbage, rotten food, bad living conditions for a human but also animals.”

Officers say three dogs were left in the Lake Forest home for more than a week, and the house was filthy.

“When we went to serve the warrant for the animal cruelty, they saw drug paraphernalia as well,” DeAngelo said.

As for the three dogs, they have been taken to the Daphne Police Department where they are recovering.