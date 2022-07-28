MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Joe Nathan James Jr., an inmate on death row for a 1994 capital murder, was executed in Alabama on July 28, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Attorney General Marshall cleared the execution at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. The attorney general says that James was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

James was imprisoned after court evidence showed that he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Faith Hall in the chest, abdomen, and head.

The family of Hall released a statement explaining that they would not be attending the execution. According to CBS 42, the Hall family opposed this execution, saying “We shouldn’t be playing God.”

The summary of this case offered by Attorney General Steve Marshall can be found below.

“On the evening of August 15, 1994, Faith Hall and Tammy Sneed were driving home after a day of shopping. As they neared Tammy’s apartment, the friends were suddenly startled by something frightening that appeared in the rearview mirror: Joe James, a former boyfriend of Faith’s who had a history of aggression and violence, was behind them, following them in his car. Terrified, Faith and Tammy ran for the safety of Tammy’s apartment as soon as they arrived. Inside, the two friends and a neighbor frantically discussed what they should do. With Tammy’s two children also in the apartment, they decided to call the police. But it was too late. James was already at the doorstep.

As Faith and Tammy tried desperately to hold the front door of the apartment closed, James forced his way inside. Armed with a .38-caliber pistol, James furiously confronted Faith and accused her of being disloyal and deceitful to him. Faith pleaded with James, but it quickly became clear that nothing she said would quell his rage. Faith turned and tried to run from the room, but James followed and fired at her. He shot her in the chest and in the abdomen, before shooting her in the head. Faith Hall died from the gunshot wounds. She was 26 years old and the mother of two young children.

Joe James fled the state but was later arrested in California and returned to Alabama to face justice. At trial, he was convicted of capital murder by a jury of his peers, who returned a unanimous verdict recommending that James be sentenced to death.”