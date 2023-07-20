VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – The district attorney representing the area of Valley, Alabama has dismissed all cases involving unpaid trash bills in the town, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported Thursday.

In January, the SPLC sent a letter to Mike Segrest, district attorney for Alabama’s Fifth Judicial Circuit, expressing concern over the office’s practice of criminally prosecuting Valley residents for unpaid garbage bills. The group requested that Segrest dismiss all active cases, use his discretion to not prosecute residents in the future and waive all outstanding court fees for residents that had previously been convicted.

“I was contacted by the SPLC, read their position on it and I agreed,” Segrest said in a statement provided to the SPLC. “I think if you’re right you’re right, and this was something that was unconstitutional, and it needed to be addressed. So, we felt like it was necessary.”

The SPLC identified over 800 people over the last two decades who had been prosecuted for unpaid garbage bills. The SPLC further found that 63% of those arrests were Black residents, 40% of whom were Black women.

Three days after Thanksgiving in 2022, 82-year-old resident Martha Menefield was arrested for owing $77 in unpaid bills for trash pickup. Another resident, Nortasaha Jackson, was arrested after not paying a garbage bill of $85. Jackson’s charges were dismissed earlier this year.

“I’m pleased that the district attorney’s office will no longer be prosecuting people who were delinquent or cannot pay their trash bill,” Jackson said in the SPLC statement. “I was taken into custody in front of my family, and it was a humiliating experience.”

“For decades, Valley residents struggling to make ends meet have been unlawfully prosecuted after falling behind on their garbage bills,” SPLC senior attorney Micah West said in a statement. “This occurred even though the Alabama and Federal constitutions prohibit punishing people solely because they are indigent. We commend District Attorney Segrest for righting this wrong and exercising his discretion to stop criminally prosecuting people that are unable to pay their garbage bills.”