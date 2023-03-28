DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 38-year-old Dothan man has been arrested for a second time this month and charged with additional child porn charges after police say they found more evidence during an investigation.

After a multi-month investigation, on March 28, Donny Watkins was rearrested and charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He has a set bond of $60,000.

According to Dothan Police, in December 2022, police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated a man within the city limits of Dothan had displayed an image using an electronic messaging platform depicting child pornography.

Police say that on March 9, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1200 block of Cannon Road, and during the search, several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

That same day, Watkins was arrested and charged with one count of the dissemination and display of child pornography. He was originally released on a $30,000 bond.

The investigation was run by the DPD Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce

It is unknown if additional charges will be brought.