DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman is in jail after police say she engaged in sexual acts with a child under twelve.

On Tuesday, January 2, Dothan Police arrested Destiny Alexiss Huntington and charged her with one count of sexual abuse of a child less than twelve.

Police say Huntington’s arrest comes after an investigation into reports that she had sexual contact with a child.

Huntington was booked into the Houston County Jail on a $30,0000 bond.

Dothan Police will not release any additional information at this time.