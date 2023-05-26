MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail Thursday morning was recaptured Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire was located and arrested without incident by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division in the 3900 block of Woodley Road in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers assisted in finding him.

Stoudemire was charged with first-degree escape out of Elmore County. He was returned to Kilby Correctional Facility for processing. Stoudemire is serving a 23-year-sentence for attempted murder.

“This recapture is a perfect example of how law enforcement agencies work together to ensure public safety,” ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said in a release. “I am extremely proud of the response from our correctional officers, LESD team, and the U.S. Marshals Service GCRFTF in the recapture of inmate Stoudemire.

Acacia Laraea Stallworth, a civilian, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree facilitating escape. She was released on bond.

The ADOC and USMS are investigating, and further charges could be filed.