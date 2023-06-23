TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The former Alabama Basketball player who is charged with capital murder has filed for an immunity hearing to have his case dismissed.

Darius Miles, 22, is charged with the capital murder of Jamea Jonae Harris after authorities say he provided Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Harris on Jan. 15 in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa.

Miles is filing for an immunity hearing on the grounds of self-defense asking the court to dismiss the charges against him.

If granted, Miles would be released from prison and no longer be charged with capital murder.

The immunity hearing is set for August 21 at 1:30 p.m.

On May 24, Miles was denied bond by Judge Daniel Pruet.

Miles pleaded not guilty to his charges in April after he was indicted on March 14 in connection with Harris’ January murder.

Miles and Davis are accused of killing Harris on Jan. 15 in a shooting near The Strip in Tuscaloosa. According to police, Miles was the person who allegedly gave the gun to Davis, who in turn killed Harris.

After the incident, Miles was dismissed from the Alabama Basketball program where he had been a member since 2020.