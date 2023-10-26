FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local couple “intimidated” an elderly relative to get access to her debit card, according to the Fairhope Police Department.

More News from WRBL

Christopher David Spaulding, 48, and his wife, Shannon Marie Spaulding, 44, were booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Spaulding was charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, according to arrest records.

Mrs. Spaulding also was charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

The couple lived with Mr. Spaulding’s mother and spent an estimated $1,500 on various purchases, including shopping at Walmart, according to police. Mr. Spaulding’s mother reportedly was in the hospital dealing with health issues when the alleged crimes took place.

His mother filed the complaint report at the end of September, according to police.

The Spauldings each have bonds totaling $8,000 for their charges.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: