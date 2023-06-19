MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Gary Lee Wilbourn was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in 2014 before Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock sentenced him to 44 years in prison.

Wilbourn was initially charged with capital murder in 2008 after investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office determined Amy Wilbourn, his daughter, died of shaken baby syndrome.

A nurse who testified in Wilbourn’s trial said the baby’s injuries were the type of brain traumas she had seen before in shaken babies or children involved in car accidents.

Former Huntsville Hospital pediatric ICU nurse Jade England said Amy’s left pupil was larger than her right and that her eyes were crossed. “That indicates brain damage,” England told the court.

According to investigators, Wilbourn shook the baby because she wouldn’t stop crying.

During a press conference in 2009, Morgan County Sheriff Greg Bartlett said Amy’s parents told doctors that their 2-year-old fell on the 4-month-old’s head earlier in the day. The infant was transferred to Huntsville Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where she died seven days later after being on life support.

The child was also shaking and seizing when she was transferred from Crestwood Medical Center to Huntsville Hospital in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2008, England recalled.

The soft spot on the top of Amy’s head between the unfused skull bones also indicated brain swelling, according to England.

The nurse explained she had worked in several pediatric ICUs across the country, and estimated that during her career at the time, she’d seen about 10 cases of shaken babies.

“I have seen lots of injuries from infants rolling off a bed or a couch – never have I seen brain swelling, and to the point of a dysconjugate gaze,” England said.

Jurors heard from several medical professionals during the trial, before finding Wilbourn guilty on the lesser charges of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

The now-50-year-old has served nearly 13 years of his sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center.

A parole hearing is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2023.