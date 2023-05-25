FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers with the Florence Police Department (FPD) recently helped a suspected thief when the vehicle he’s accused of stealing stalled out…twice.

Around 10 a.m. on May 24, FPD officers saw a vehicle driven by Roddrecuz Winston stalled in the area of Cox Creek Parkway and Chisholm Road. Those officers purchased gas, thinking the vehicle was empty, authorities said.

The vehicle stalled out again before it was eventually parked at Fairgrounds Park and Winston was later taken to the Salvation Army.

Later that day, police said they received a call from the owner of the vehicle, saying it had been stolen from his house, adding that the offender would have had to enter his home in order to get the key.

Detectives were called to launch an investigation, which led to Winston being charged with first-degree theft of property and second-degree burglary.

Winston was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.