BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight years after being arrested for filming a 14-year-old girl undressing, a former Locust Fork educator has been ordered to pay millions of dollars to her family.

On Tuesday, a jury in Blount County returned a verdict in the amount of $4,060,000 for invasion of privacy and negligence against Tim Clevenger, who was convicted in 2018 of production of child pornography and possession of obscene matter. Clevenger was a former assistant principal at Locust Fork High School.

Clevenger pleaded guilty to charges regarding a second child. Both victims were students at Locust Fork High School when the videos were made. Clevenger then transferred the videos from his cell phone to the laptop computer issued to him by the school. The images were later discovered by IT specialists employed with the Blount County Board of Education and reported to law enforcement officials.

Clevenger is currently in prison.