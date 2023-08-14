ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday a former Auburn Tiger football player charged with attempted murder will be back in the courtroom asking for his bond to be reduced.

Raven Gray is accused of getting into an altercation with the clerk at the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Choctaw Street and Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise. Police say the one-time Enterprise High School standout football player would get a gun from his vehicle and then returned inside the business and fired a shot at the clerk.

Besides attempted murder, Gray faces a host of drug and eluding charges as police say Gray may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Gray is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail on a combined bond of over $160,000. On Monday, he will appear in Coffee County Courtroom asking for his bond to be lowered.