SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Christin Howard is feeling a sense of scaredness after she recently learned her close friend and former classmate Christopher Knight was taken out of the world so early at the age of 26.

“I don’t know it just hit home like it was not anybody else’s friend but your friend,” Christin Howard said. “It just made me feel pinpointed that I need to check on my friends because no one is promised tomorrow, especially your group.”

Knight was found dead in the front yard of his home in the 3500 block of Post Oak Road in Slocomb Sunday evening.

The man accused of killing Knight is his roommate Jeffery Dylan Carberry who has been charged with one count of murder.

So far, a motive has not been determined by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard said Knight deserved better and for his family’s sake she hopes more details will come out about what exactly happened.

“It just doesn’t add up I want to know what happened for them even if I don’t know or nobody knows publicly if they can just know why someone would do that to him with the good heart that he had like why Chris,” She said.

Howard said during their high school days, Chris was a fun and loving guy who craved to be friends with everyone.

He was the bodyguard in their friend group since he was a big guy but he had a temper at times that he used to stand his ground.

“I loved talking with him we felt like old souls, it was nothing out the way you felt at home because it was no judgment he could protect your feelings,” She said.

Carberry, the suspect, is scheduled for a bond hearing on Wednesday morning.