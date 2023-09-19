DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 40-year-old Slocomb man was arrested in Dothan over the weekend and charged with rape and incest.

On Friday, August 4, Dothan Police began investigating reports of sex crimes against a juvenile.

According to Dothan Police, after the investigation, officers arrested Robert Lee Whitsette Jr. on Friday, September 18, and charged him with four counts of Rape and four counts of Incest with Minor.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police will release no further information.