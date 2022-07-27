MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced to over ten years behind bars after he illegally distributed oxycodone pills over the course of several years, the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama says.

Court evidence shows that beginning in August of 2012, 38-year-old Maurice Daughtry conspired with physician D’Livro Lemat Beauchamp to obtain illegitimate prescriptions from Dr. Beauchamp’s medical practice in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to officials, Dr. Beauchamp signed oxycodone prescriptions made out to Daughtry or other co-conspirators, who would then pay $350 for the prescription.

Upon obtaining the prescriptions, the individuals would get them filled at nearby pharmacies. Court documents say Daughtry would proceed to pay between $100 to $250 dollars for the co-conspirator’s oxycodone, then illegally distribute those pills.

The scheme continued up until April of 2020.

Over this period of time, Daughtry admitted to receiving and filling 54 prescriptions — a total of 145,800 milligrams of the controlled substance.

Daughtry was sentenced to 130 months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad investigated this case, with assistance from the United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.