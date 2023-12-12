HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A grand jury in Houston County has indicted a Dothan man accused of shooting and killing his roommate.

Arthur Lee Wilson Jr., 53 of Dothan is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Keith Adkins, 63 of Dothan on August 20.

Police say the two men got into a fight, and Wilson Jr. began shooting at Adkins in their front yard, hitting him in the head once. Adkins was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the shooting, several people were detained for questioning, and police say they located two allegedly stolen firearms in Wilson Jr’s bedroom; one is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Wilson Jr. is still being held in the Houston County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million. He attempted to have his bond lowered, but a judge denied that motion on August 31.

He has an arraignment scheduled to take place on January 10 and a jury trial in his case is scheduled for February 26.