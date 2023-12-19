HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Hanceville Kenneth Nail will be stepping down from office after pleading guilty to over a dozen corruption charges.

Nail, who has served as mayor since 2008, will step down as mayor effective 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. His resignation comes the same day that Nail pleaded guilty to 15 misdemeanor charges related to using his office for personal gain, part of Alabama Code 36-25-5.

As part of his plea, Nail will serve no jail time, but will be required to pay a $2,500 fine, an additional $4,000 in restitution and be required to work 120 hours of community service. Additionally, Nail will be on probation for 15 years, during which he will not be eligible to work in any public or governmental role.

“First of all, I hold no ill will to anybody,” said Nail, who added that his resignation was also part of his plea. “I did plead guilty because I thought that was best for me and my family.”

Nail, 60, had been investigated for ethics violations as early as April, according to The Cullman Times. Among the things he was charged with was employing former police chief Bob Long in different capacities, as well as using a city inmate to do work at his niece’s home. By November, he had been indicted on the charges.

Speaking to CBS 42, Nail said what he did by employing Long, mostly in carpentry work, was the same that other mayors had done before him.

“If he worked for me on duty, why didn’t they charge him,” Nail said. “I still say he wasn’t on city time.”

Nail said he was treated unfairly by the Alabama Ethics Commission and that their investigation was “half-assed,” claiming they didn’t even interview his niece about the charge of him using an inmate to do work at her house.

“Instead of coming here wanting to bust someone’s rear end, they ought to be trying to help these small towns,” he said.

Nail said that in his 30 years of public service, he has made mistakes, but that he wanted nothing for the best for the city of Hanceville.

“People know me. They know who I am,” he said. “We’ve accomplished a lot together in the last four terms as mayor. People know I’ve always tried to help them. All good things must come to an end. I’m going to go home and work on my relationship with the Lord and spend time with my grandbabies.”

Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker released the following statement on Nail’s guilty plea:

“The trust between the people and their government must remain strong. Mr. Nail pleaded guilty, admitted to his misconduct, and also apologized to the citizens of Hanceville for his actions. I believe this swift resolution is balanced and shows both consideration for admitting guilt and that elected officials who violate the public trust will be held accountable.”