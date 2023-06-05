LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they found a wide variety of law-enforcement-related items in his vehicle.

Logan William Martin of Harvest was applying for a Corrections Officer position with the LCSO, when Capt. Waddell received a tip that he had stolen blue lights from the Madison County Career Tech Law Enforcement vehicle and put them in his car, and was “stopping cars and impersonating a peace officer,” authorities said.

When Captain Durden questioned Martin, they say he confessed to impersonating a peace officer in Limestone County, Madison County, Jackson County, and in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Property from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntsville Police Department were found in Martin’s vehicle after the LCSO obtained a search warrant.

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office) (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Dash Cameras, blue emergency lights and a police radio were among other items found, authorities said.

Anyone in the Tennessee Valley who was pulled over by Martin, who was driving a white 2-door 2008 Toyota Solara with blue lights in the front and back of the vehicle is asked to call Capt. Durden at (256) 232-0111.

Martin was charged with impersonating a peace officer. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.