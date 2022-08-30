MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Enterprise man’s human trafficking conviction was upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Andy Lamont Tinker, 39, was originally convicted of first-degree human trafficking on October 7, 2021, in the Coffee County Circuit Court.

Tinker forced his victim to perform sexual acts on him multiple times at an Enterprise hotel between May and August of 2020, according to trial evidence.

The victim said that upon refusal, she was beaten or drugged to “facilitate the meetings”.

Tinker called the victim a “jobless, drug-addicted prostitute” and said that she was not confined to the hotel room, as stated in a press release.

The jury found Tinker guilty of first-degree human trafficking and sentenced him to life-in-prison.

On appeal, Tinker attempted to have his conviction reversed, but it was upheld on Aug. 26, 2022.

Human trafficking is a serious crime and those who exploit their victims for personal gain will be held accountable under the law. Attorney General Marshall

Assistant Attorney General Marc Starrett’s work in this case was commended by Attorney General Marshall. Attorney General Marshall also thanked Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson and his staff for their assistance.