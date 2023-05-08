HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) have identified both the suspect and victim involved in a Knight Road shooting on Sunday.

Devone Edward Modacure, 48, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Harrison Sonny Hayes.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Knight Road at 4:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, Hayes was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities believe the incident occurred after an argument about money.

Mondacure was arrested on May 8 and is being held at the Madison County Jail with no bond.