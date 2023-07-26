MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Metro Jail inmate died Tuesday, the third inmate to die in the past month.

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release that said William Appling was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday. A corrections officer found Appling on the ground and called for medical help. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Appling was originally arrested by Prichard Police on July 19. His charges included third-degree criminal trespass and parole violation. The release said Appling was placed in the medical clinic “due to injuries he received from an assault before he was arrested.”

Appling was released from the medical clinic on July 22 and was taken to a medical wedge for further treatment. He was alone in his cell when he was found Tuesday, according to the release.

On June 26, Ernest Little, Jr., 38, was found unresponsive in his cell by his cellmates. Corrections officers “administered medical assistance and NARCAN,” according to a release.

Another inmate, Terrell Moultrie, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, July 15. MCSO detectives said they did not observe any signs of foul play or trauma.