Jonathon Bundy- Courtesy of Captain Micheal Hines with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office

ELBA, Ala (WDHN) — After almost eight hours on the run, an escaped Coffee County inmate has been captured near Brundidge.

According to CCSO Captain Micheal Hines, Jonathon Lamar Bundy was arrested at approximately 1:00 p.m. by the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 unit.

Hines says Bundy was found in an abounded camper and was taken into custody without incident.

ADOC reported that Bundy escaped from the Elba Work Release Center at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday, May 5.

A spokesperson with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says Bundy may have stolen a car after his escape and drove to Pike County where he then ditched the car and stole a Ford F-250, which he crashed into the side of a house and fled on foot.

Bundy, 30, is serving a 22-year sentence for theft of property in the first degree, among other charges.

The ADOC website states the Elba Work Release Center is an all-male minimum security facility.

Bundy will be transported back to the Elba Work Release Center.

