MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) – After about six hours of deliberation, a federal jury in Montgomery has found Jason and Darin Starr guilty of Racketeering Murder for the November 2017 death of Jason’s ex-wife, Sara Starr.

On Tuesday, the jury, comprised of 11 women and 1 man, heard closing arguments from both sides.

Then, Wednesday morning, just before 11 a.m., a jury reached a guilty verdict.

As the verdict came down, the U.S. Marshals took Jason Starr into custody. Jason was originally out on bond in this case.

Over the six days of this trial, a federal prosecution team tried to convince a jury that Jason paid Darin nearly $3,000 to kill Sara in November of 2017.

Jason and Darin could be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.