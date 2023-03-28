GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight between a group of adults and teens is what led to a shooting in Gulf Shores Monday night, according to a Facebook post made by the Gulf Shores Police Department.

According to the post, officers were called to the 100 block of Gulf Shores Parkway on March 27 around 9 p.m. for a fight. Officers were told that one person had a gun and shots had been fired.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot multiple times. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was found not far from the shooting and arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital and was last known to be in stable condition.