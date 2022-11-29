LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department.

At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS.

The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection of North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive.

Officers found the crime scene. According to the Lanett Police Department, the incident appears to be targeted with no perceived danger to the community.

The victim received medical treatment before being transported to a trauma center.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-2146.