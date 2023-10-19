BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In less than four minutes, Joran van der Sloot told prosecutors how he killed 18-year-old Natalee Holloway on the beaches of Aruba on May 30, 2005.

On Oct. 3, van der Sloot took part in a polygraph test as part of a plea deal he took, where he admitted to extorting money from Holloway’s family with the false promise that he would show her where her body was buried. Holloway, an 18-year-old woman from Mountain Brook, was in Aruba for a senior trip after graduating from Mountain Brook High School. She was last seen leaving a bar in the early morning hours of May 30, 2005.

For years, van der Sloot was considered the primary suspect in her disappearance. During the polygraph test, van der Sloot admitted to killing her and dragging her body into the ocean.

Now, exclusive audio from that polygraph test is now available.

Listen to a portion of van der Sloot’s testimony here on how he killed Natalee Holloway here: