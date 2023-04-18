LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The second capital murder trial for Mason Sisk, a teenager charged with killing five family members, begins on Tuesday.

Sisk was 14 when he was charged with killing five family members, including three young children. He’s now 18. If he is convicted of capital murder he would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His first trial ended after prosecutors informed the court that a crime lab had cracked open the password to Sisk’s mother’s cell phone during the trial, prompting Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise to declare a mistrial.

A pretrial hearing was held Friday.

Mason Sisk’s attorney argued that his confession to investigators the night of the shooting could have been coerced — Sisk was 14 at the time — and they wanted to bring in an expert witness to testify about that possibility.

Prosecutors challenged that request and the judge today barred that testimony, saying assessing Sisk’s confession is up to the jury.

The defense also wants to include testimony that Mason’s father John told friends he owed people money for a drug shipment that his wife had reportedly called police to take away.

Jury selection for the second trial began on Monday and was completed on Tuesday morning ahead of opening statements.

News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the court room and you can follow his live updates here on this blog as they happen.