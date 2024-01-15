LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Charred ruins are all that’s left of an RV off County Road 49 in Loxley.

Police arrived around 10 p.m. Thursday, but neighbors say they could hear the argument between Andrew Lersch and his girlfriend long before that.

“It turned to physical altercation resulting in the female leaving the trailer,” says Loxley Police Investigator Zach Kuiken.

That’s when police say Lersch poured gasoline on the RV and set it on fire with the family pets still inside.

“When he set fire to the trailer, there was a female mother dog with three puppies in a kennel.”

They did not survive.

Neighbors tried to do what they could with water hoses. Lersch was still there when first responders arrived and was taken into custody after a short foot chase, but according to Kuiken, he didn’t go peacefully.

“He also physically resisted in the back of the police car, causing some damage to some camera equipment, some lights, about three thousand dollars worth of damage to the police car.”

Lersch faces a slew of charges, including domestic violence, arson, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

“This is clearly a very aggressive crime, a very personal crime, very violent,” added Kuiken.

Lersch was scheduled for a bond hearing Friday afternoon, but the judge was told by the District Attorney’s office he was in the hospital on life support.

There has been no update on why or his condition.