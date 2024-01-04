MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison man known as the ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ has been indicted for rape in Limestone County.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Dillon Herrington was indicted by a grand jury for raping a woman who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.

Previous court records show that on Jan. 6, 2021, Herrington attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. He later marched with others to the western side of the U.S. Capitol building.

Nicknamed the “MAGA Lumberjack” online, Herrington was accused of throwing a 4×4 piece of lumber at police and hurling a police barricade as part of charges that allege he ‘impeded and intimidated law enforcement.’

In June 2021, FBI officials told News 19 that Herrington had been arrested in Madison.

Herrington pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers in June 2023. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release that December.

Other items he was accused of throwing at law enforcement officers included a full water bottle and an unidentified object pulled from a box marked “DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE.”

He is being held for the rape charge in the Limestone County Jail, with no bond set pending an Aniah’s Law hearing that’s set for Friday, January 5.