LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a man was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop led to deputies making an interesting discovery….methamphetamine inside the man’s hamburger.

LCSO said Deputies Tyler Declue and Cpl. Josia Tukua conducted a traffic stop on Highway 157 just north of Underwood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies determined that Timothy Nolen, the driver of the vehicle, had a revoked license and the vehicle was impounded per regular policy.

During the inventory of the vehicle, LCSO said that Nolen said he was hungry and just wanted to eat his hamburger. According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, however, when deputies checked the burger they found more than an all-beef patty on the toasted bun.

“Unfortunately, the burger contained more than lettuce and pickles,” LCSO said on social media. “Deputies retrieved a small bag of Methamphetamine.”

The sheriff’s office said after the find Nolen was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, and having a switched tag.