DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of opening fire at the Dothan mall last year is now facing an unrelated murder charge.

On Monday, December 11, Keith Shakur Helms was charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette.

Morrissette was shot at the Alexander Court Apartment Complex 1300 block of Alexander Drive in Dothan in December 2022. He was transported to a Dothan hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Dothan Police investigators obtained a warrant for Helms’ arrest this week after a lengthy investigation. Helms has been in custody since May 2023, when U.S. Marshals arrested him in Ozark on outstanding warrants related to several shootings in Dothan.

According to Dothan Police, on June 4, 2022, Helms was wanted on five outstanding warrants for Attempted Assault in the First Degree relating to a November 2021 shooting. He was also a suspect in a shooting that occurred inside the Wiregrass Commons Mall on October 15, 2022.

No one was injured during the mall shooting, but witnesses on the scene told WDHN that around ten shots were fired inside the building.