DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was charged with murder after police say he struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the scene at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Police say the pedestrian, identified as Sherry Sain, hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver, identified as 33-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson of Huntsville, tried to leave the scene but his vehicle stalled before he was able to escape. Nelson was detained by officials shortly after.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Nelson pulled into a handicap parking spot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and sat in the car until Sain was behind his car. When she was behind the car, he accelerated, hitting her. He continued accelerating until he hit another vehicle and stopped.

There was no connection between Nelson and Sain prior to the incident, according to police.

Police say Nelson was charged with murder and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.