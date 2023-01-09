HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two females dead and several victims suffering from ‘gunshot-related’ injuries.

Don Webster with HEMSI told News 19 that they were called to the scene at about 12:37 a.m. and transported four victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He said those patients were in stable condition.

Webster said that multiple other gunshot victims transported themselves to the hospital, but could not comment on how many other victims there were or their condition.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital says the facility was placed on lockdown Sunday from about 1 to 5 a.m. The spokesperson says the lockdown was related to the shooting, but it was a precautionary measure.

Junkabillies, an antique store in the “strip mall” near the location of the shooting announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that they would be “closed for the next few days.”

Another nearby store, The Vinyl Hub, posted the following statement announcing they would be closed in the coming days as well due to the incident:

“Heavy hearts….. If you haven’t heard already, the event center next to The Vinyl Hub, hosted an event last night that ended in people losing their lives. Out of respect for those that lost their lives, and their loved ones, we will not be opening tomorrow. (Monday the 9th) Our hearts are hurting for all those affected by this tragic event. We are praying for you

-Darla and Jessica”

MCSO asks that if anyone has any information regarding this situation, please contact (256)722-7181.