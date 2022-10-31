COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A mental evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this year, along with a trial date being set for the case.

51-year-old Lisa Ann Fretwell, charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend at the time, Travis Snipes, is set to go to trial on January 30, 2023.

The trial was originally scheduled for October 2022 but has been continued until the mental evaluation showing Fretwell is competent enough to stand trial is complete.

Lisa Fretwell (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office went to an area of Underwood Mountain Road in Russellville after Fretwell is said to have called 911, telling operators that she and Snipes were wrestling over a gun when it went off.

According to an affidavit, Fretwell initially told operators Snipes was abusive and had threatened to kill her, but details of her story changed slightly once she was brought in for questioning. Details like who brought the gun and what happened after it went off, the document says.

Court records say that Fretwell told a neighbor that she shot Snipes “because she was tired of being abused.”

Snipes’ autopsy report showed he was around four feet away from the end of the shotgun when it was fired, while a witness claimed Fretwell admitted to being around 10 feet away when she fired the gun.

Following her arrest, she escaped from the Tuscumbia City Jail but was captured just six hours later.

Fretwell will remain in custody on a $100,000 bond.