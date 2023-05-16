MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Miami man was sentenced to 30 months behind bars after the Prattville Police Department found dozens of stolen checks during a search of his vehicle, according to the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Alberto Carlos Varona, 30, previously pled guilty to possession of stolen mail.

According to Varona’s plea agreement, Prattville law enforcement officers received report of attempts to cash stolen checks in February of 2021.

On Feb. 26, 2021, officers stopped a suspected vehicle. Officials say upon searching Varona’s car, 37 stolen checks were found.

Later, a federal grand jury indicted Varona on four counts of possession of stolen mail matter. Varona pled guilty on Sept. 29, 2021.

The Prattville Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case with assistance from the United States Marshals Service.