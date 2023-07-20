FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police confirmed that the woman whose body was pulled from the waters of Mobile Bay on July 15 was Annabelle Grace Ham, 22, of Georgia. Ham was a popular social media influencer known for her beauty tutorials and fashion posts.

Fairhope Police Department confirmed they responded to a call of a missing person who was last seen walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane around 3:32 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office received a call approximately two hours after she went missing about a girl found in the Mobile Bay.

Chief Deouty of the coroners office, Troy Dyess, says she was found floating.

“Around 5:45, for an individual found floating in the water under a pier on Mobile Bay,” Dyess said.

The Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences have conducted an autopsy on Ham, that has been completed. Dyess explained it could take as long as three months to get the results back. As of Wednesday, Fairhope Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police said they did not immediately identify Ham, but are now doing so because the family acknowledged her death on social media. Through Ham’s Instagram account, her family said that she “experienced an epileptic event” something “she struggled with for a long time.”

In an Instagram post, Annabelle Ham’s sister Alexandria Ham offered this tribute to her sister:

There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers. Alexandria Ham

Ham was a student at Kennesaw State University in north Georgia. Her popular YouTube page has nearly 80,000 subscribers.