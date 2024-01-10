MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced criminal charges against a Prichard city councilman on Tuesday.

Prichard City Councilman Derrick Griffin was arrested today on two counts of insurance fraud.

In December 2023, a Mobile County grand jury secretly indicted Griffin after they reviewed evidence showing he twice made fraudulent representations concerning an insurance policy, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Derrick Griffin. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

His charges stem from alleged misrepresentations on insurance policies he acquired on a BMW he allegedly didn’t own, according to the indictment.

“This indictment is part of a larger investigation,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “The public interest is always served by pursuing justice.”

Griffin’s bond is set at $10,000.