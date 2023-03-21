MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile doctor who was accused of causing a deadly crash in 2020 has been found guilty of murder after a three-week murder trial.

The verdict came after a unanimous vote from jurors. Jonathan Nakhla’s bond was discharged and he was taken into custody after the verdict was read. He will be sentenced on April 20 at 3 p.m.

Neurosurgeon Nakhla was driving his luxury sports car on the west I-65 Service Road around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020, when the car left the road and crashed into a ditch. Nakhla was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and was going 138 mph at the time of the crash.

A University of South Alabama medical student, Samantha Thomas, was a passenger in the car when it crashed. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Thomas and Nakhla were seen shortly before the crash on surveillance video having drinks by the pool of the apartment complex where they both lived, according to a traffic homicide investigator during the preliminary hearing.

Nakhla was originally charged with manslaughter, however, the charges were upgraded to murder in September 2021. He was fired from his position as a neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary.

WKRG News 5 has a story with all the details about the trial.

In the video above, Samantha Thomas’ family reacts to the verdict.