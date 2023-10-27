MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is behind bars after allegedly stealing copper from a local church.

More News from WRBL

Benjamin Brantley Cawthon, 45, is charged with first-degree theft of property, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

Saturday, Oct. 21, officers responded to a theft complaint at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6101 Grelot Road.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

“Upon arrival, they discovered that an unknown subject had entered the premises and stolen copper,” a Mobile Police Department news release stated. “After investigation, officers identified … the subject involved in this incident.”

Thursday, officers found and arrested Cawthon, charging him with property theft and outstanding warrants, according to the news release.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: