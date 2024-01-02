UPDATE (4:27 p.m.): Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement about the New Year’s Day shooting downtown.

“Any loss of life is tragic and our prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed early this morning,” Stimpson said.

“It is very unfortunate that this single, isolated incident occurred downtown after an otherwise safe event that was enjoyed by thousands of people.

“Our officers were on the scene within seconds and are diligently working to bring the individual responsible to justice.”

Previous Story:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Violence rocked Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration for the second year in a row. One man is dead and police are looking for whoever did it.

Despite an emphasis on security and more officers on the street, the night ended with one death.

Mobile Police say they heard a gunshot in the heart of the entertainment district at about 12:15 this morning.

One man had shot another man.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released. Police are still trying to figure out how the violence started.

“We have a large contingency of officers down here. And by all accounts, you know, the Moon Pie Drop went very well. But unfortunately, as people were still hanging out in the entertainment district, apparently something happened. And, you know, we believe there’s an altercation of some sort. And we’ll just have to get to the bottom of it,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

At this time, no arrest has been made, but police say they have a person of interest they seek.

Compare this to last year during the MoonPie Drop when one person was killed and nine others hurt in a flurry of gunshots also in the entertainment district.