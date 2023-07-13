MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for public help locating a man who they said walked into a local hospital, stole a nurse’s wallet and used a credit card, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said a man walked into Springhill Medical Center on Friday, July 7, and stole a nurse’s wallet. After stealing the wallet, the man allegedly went to Sam’s Club where he fraudulently charged over $3,000 to the nurse’s credit card.

Officials with MPD provided an image of the man they accuse of the theft. The man is seen wearing a plaid shirt with a bag around his chest. He also has a face mask on, however, it is lowered down to his chin.